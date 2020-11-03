Octogenarian woman found dead in Nala

Hyderabad

03 November 2020 12:23 IST

An elderly woman was found dead in a Nala at Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The woman, Sarojamma (80), a resident of Kodandaram Nagar at P&T Colony in Saroornagar, died by suicide by jumping into the sewerage nala near Sharadha Theatre, Chaitanyapuri inspector B Ravi Kumar said.

He said that around 6 a.m. the victim, who was suffering from aging-associated diseases, left home for a routine morning walk and resorted to the extreme step. “She left her footwear and removed the clothes before jumping. We found them near the nala,” the officer said.

Mr. Kumar said that Sarojamma’s body was swept away and found at Hanuman Nagar in their jurisdiction.

Her body was recovered and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.