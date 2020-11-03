Octogenarian woman found dead in Nala

An elderly woman was found dead in a Nala at Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.
The woman, Sarojamma (80), a resident of Kodandaram Nagar at P&T Colony in Saroornagar, died by suicide by jumping into the sewerage nala near Sharadha Theatre, Chaitanyapuri inspector B Ravi Kumar said.
He said that around 6 a.m. the victim, who was suffering from aging-associated diseases, left home for a routine morning walk and resorted to the extreme step. “She left her footwear and removed the clothes before jumping. We found them near the nala,” the officer said.
Mr. Kumar said that Sarojamma’s body was swept away and found at Hanuman Nagar in their jurisdiction.
Her body was recovered and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath