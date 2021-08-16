Occupancy ratio of RTC improves

HYDERABAD

16 August 2021 19:41 IST

The figures rose significantly when compared to the lows recorded due to lockdown

While the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation informed the media on Saturday of the heavy losses it incurred, there appears to be a glimmer of hope as the transport juggernaut’s performance parameters, till the end of July, have improved over the past few months.

The TSRTC had stated that it posted a loss of ₹ 2,600 crore on account of the COVID–19 pandemic, and other liabilities such as interest payments, and an increase in provident fund payment.

According to official data, the occupancy ratio (OR) had plummeted to 48% in May, a time when partial lockdown was in force, and was lowest since September last year. The OR improved at the end of July rising to 64%, indicating that growth in number of passengers, close to pre-lockdown figures.

Similarly, the daily average kilometres operated too improved. The month of May was a low point on this parameter as only 8 lakh km per day were operated, the lowest since the lockdown was announced last year. However, at the end of July, the number rose significantly, to 22 lakh km per day. Data shows that the TSRTC had operated 28 lakh km per day in April, and 34 lakh km per day, the highest since the lockdown came into effect.

The average traffic revenue per day too increased from approximately ₹2 crore in May to ₹ 7.55 crore at the end of July.

In terms of newer routes, several were introduced since FY 2019-2020 in both Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions. According to data obtained by means of the Right to Information Act by transport researcher GSR Chaitanya, the TSRTC started as many as 16 new routes in Hyderabad Region and 10 in Secunderabad Region.

These include 65m/123 from Afzalgunj via Mehdipatnam to Narsingi, 9M/9X from Chandrayangutta to Gandimaisamma via Sanathnagar, 19WH from Hitec Metro Station to Waverock via Mindspace, WIPRO and 277D/107 from Ibrahimpatnam to Secunderabad via Dilsukhnagar, 25S/290U from Suchitra to Hayatnagar via Secunderabad, 10JJ from Jagadgirigutta to JNTU via KPHB Colony. The good news is that, according to data, none of these new routes were suspended on account of the pandemic.

Data also indicated that the funds allocated to the TSRTC are in line with the corporation’s requests. For example, in 2019-20, the transport juggernaut had requested ₹ 500 crore, and was allocated the same amount. The expenditure was ₹ 450 crore. The next year, a request for ₹ 600 crore was made out of which the same amount was spent. In the current year, ₹ 850 crore was requested, and the same amount was allocated. The expenditure thus far is ₹ 425 crore.