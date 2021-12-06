Hyderabad

Obtaining preferences of staff incorporated in order

As assured, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar made sure that a provision for obtaining preferences of the employees is incorporated in the order. Particulars of the allocable working strength in the new local cadre would be displayed for the information of the employees.

Persons holding posts belonging to the erstwhile district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres should indicate their preferences for allotment to the new district, zonal and multi-zonal cadres in the specified form that would be made available to them and submit the same to the department concerned.


