OBC quota violated in EFLU: Congress

‘Attempts to recruit ineligible’

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has alleged that the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has been deliberately violating the OBC reservation system in faculty recruitment.

Mr. Sravan along with Youth Congress leader, Anil Kumar Yadav called on Talloju Achary, Member of the National BC Commission, and submitted a memorandum to him on the “deliberate violations” taking place in various universities including English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad.

‘Only 27 teachers’

Referring to EFLU, he said out of the total sanctioned faculty strength of UGC, OBC quota (27%), should have a total of 63 teaching positions. However, there were only about 27 OBC teachers. Further in the latest notification 58 positions were advertised of which only 8 were allotted to OBCs. With their gross negligence at least 30 OBC candidates would have to permanently lose their opportunities of recruitment in English and Foreign Languages University, he said in the memorandum.

He alleged that English and Foreign Languages University Vice Chancellor Suresh Kumar and other authorities, by violating all the prescribed UGC guidelines, were attempting to recruit ineligible candidates including their kith and kin. Mr. Sravan also appealed to the Governor and the Union Minister of Education for their intervention and requested them to take an appropriate action.

Mr. Sravan lamented that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belonging to an OBC, the Central Universities were openly murdering constitutional rights. He also warned the English and Foreign Languages University VC that the Congress would not accept such irregularities.