ADVERTISEMENT

Oasis fertility marks 15 years by awarding scholarships to children

Published - November 22, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tollywood actress Ramya Krishnan along with  Oasis Fertility Co-Founder Dr Durga G. Rao during the event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Oasis Fertility marked its 15th anniversary by awarding scholarships to 10 deserving children. Over the years, the organisation has supported more than 95,000 couples in their journey toward parenthood. The event took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad, where each scholarship recipient was recognised for their potential and aspirations.

“Fifteen years ago, fertility treatments were often cloaked in stigma and uncertainty. Today, science and compassion have helped us deliver hope and over one lakh healthy births. We are grateful to the families who have placed their trust in us. Through the Oasis Scholarship Programme, we aim to give back to the community that has supported us by empowering the changemakers of tomorrow,” said Oasis Fertility Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Durga G. Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US