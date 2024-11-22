 />

Oasis fertility marks 15 years by awarding scholarships to children

Published - November 22, 2024 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tollywood actress Ramya Krishnan along with  Oasis Fertility Co-Founder Dr Durga G. Rao during the event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Oasis Fertility marked its 15th anniversary by awarding scholarships to 10 deserving children. Over the years, the organisation has supported more than 95,000 couples in their journey toward parenthood. The event took place on Wednesday in Hyderabad, where each scholarship recipient was recognised for their potential and aspirations.

“Fifteen years ago, fertility treatments were often cloaked in stigma and uncertainty. Today, science and compassion have helped us deliver hope and over one lakh healthy births. We are grateful to the families who have placed their trust in us. Through the Oasis Scholarship Programme, we aim to give back to the community that has supported us by empowering the changemakers of tomorrow,” said Oasis Fertility Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Durga G. Rao.

