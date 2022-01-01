NY calendar on road safety awareness

The town-based NGO, Indian Youth Secured Organisation (IYSO), has brought out the “2022 calendar” containing traffic signs as part of road safety awareness programme.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal on Saturday released the New Year calendar here.

Karimnagar One Town Circle Inspector Natesh, IYSO founder president Ghansham Ojha, and members of the Safer Indian Roads campaign, among others, were present.

According to a press release, all traffic signs and road safety slogans have been printed on the calendar in an impressive manner to spread awareness on traffic rules as an integral part of the sustained campaign to promote safe driving practices and prevent road accidents.