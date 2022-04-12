Nutraceutical startup raises ₹3.7 crore

Nutraceutical startup Laurik has raised ₹3.7 crore in a funding round led by FastCollab co-founder Murthy Aradhi and early-stage venture capital firm Antler’s Director of Finance Lakshmikant P.B.

Laurik, in the ideation stage and into Lauric enhanced range of health shots for haircare and skincare, recently also received funding through T-Fund programme of Telangana government and T-Hub, the startup said in a release on Tuesday.

Indian market for plant-based nutraceuticals is witnessing robust growth following the COVID-19 outbreak and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% in the forecast period of 2022-2027. The startup plans to use the funds primarily to strengthen research and development, expand team size and scale its go-to-market operations. It will also use them for marketing and launching new product categories.

Founded in 2020 by Lavanya Sunkari and supported by Archana Chindam, Laurik said it produces the world’s first enhanced coconut shots using lauric acid, a rare element found in mother’s milk and coconut. It extracts the element from premium quality coconuts and combines it with over 26 whole-food-sourced vitamins, minerals, superfoods, and probiotics in one shot. The startup said it has filed for over 12 formulation patents this year.