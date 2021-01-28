Nurture plants to keep away tension: Harish Rao

Growing plants and taking care of them (gardening) would help people busy in urban life not only overcome boredom but also keep away tension and psychological distress, as plants provide the much-needed relief, said Finance Minister Harish Rao.
The Minister said this while inaugurating the ninth nursery mela at People’s Plaza here on Thursday, where about 120 stalls arranged by nurseries from different parts of the country were thrown open for public. The stalls displayed various types of bonsai, organic, medicinal, aromatic, fruit, flower and decorative plants.
Besides, all tools required in backyard gardening were showcased at the exhibition-cum-sale. The State government had taken up Haritha Haram programme to improve green cover, identifying the significance of trees in healthy living, Mr. Harish Rao said. “Loving nature is nothing but loving the society,” he added.
Stating that many people in the city had been taking up kitchen garden and roof garden, he said that there was a need to teach children about the importance of raising plants as it was necessary for a sustainable future.
