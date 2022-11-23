Nursing khaki dreams, aspirants fill playgrounds, parks to ace physical test

November 23, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Uttam Kumar hits the pavement at Langar House and runs 3 km to Gar e Mubarak, races up the stone steps and does push-ups and sit-ups on the hill. Across the hill, the rat-a-tat-tat of bullets being fired from the training range of Telangana State Police Academy can be heard as Uttam and his friend do a bit of yoga to round up the day’s exercise routine.

The B.Tech graduate, who works in an infotech company, is preparing for the physical round of the sub-inspector (SI) exam to be conducted by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board in the first week of December. “Becoming an SI, I will have a purpose. It is a government job which I always wanted,” says Uttam.

Across the city, the playgrounds, pavements, parks and open spaces are now filled with young men and women preparing for the the SI exam. Uttam is among the 1,90,589 candidates who have qualified for the second round which involves a physical test.

Doing a pair of stretches at the NTR Stadium is Sneha for whom becoming an SI is a childhood goal. “Most of my relatives are in the police department as SI and constables. I dreamt of becoming one since I was in Class 3,” says Divya who did her initial schooling from Bellampally near Adilabad, about 550 km from Hyderabad. There is a cloud of dust that is kicked up by the men and women as they stretch, jog and exercise. The goal is to ace the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

“The physical exam has three elements — running, long jump and shot put. Men have to run 1,600 metres in seven minutes and 15 seconds. My best time is 5 minutes and seven seconds. I am sure I will make it,” says Sushant Verma, who has completed his Masters in Business Administration before turning his focus to the khaki uniform. The test also involves throwing a shot put of 7.26 kg for men and 4 kg for women.

The pay band for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in the police department ranges between ₹42,300 and ₹1,15,270 .