Nurses protest, seek job regularisation

Ruckus near CM’s camp office

A large number of outsourced nurses, on Wednesday morning, took the police by surprise by landing near the Chief Minister’s camp office to stage a protest demanding regularisation of their services.

The protesters insisted on being allowed to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but were stopped by police at a good distance from the security check area on the road.

Rounded up

Many of them squatted on the road while some who managed to go near the check-in point were rounded up and cleared.

The nurses protested that they were removed from service after decline in COVID cases recently.