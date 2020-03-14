Number of FOBs reduced to 38

HYDERABAD

14 March 2020 00:00 IST

Sixteen foot over bridges will be equipped with escalators

The GHMC has brought down the number of foot over bridges (FOBs) to be constructed in the city based on a feasibility report, and the responsibility has been handed over to the maintenance wing.

Instead of the previously proposed 52, the corporation will now construct 38 FOBs at various locations in the city, to facilitate pedestrian crossing. The revision has received the stamp of approval from the government with a total project cost of ₹83 crore.

The decision was taken after a feasibility report from the University College of Engineering from where an expert has personally inspected all the 52 locations of the FOBs and eight locations for the sky walks. In the report, he recommended FOBs at 38 locations and sky walks at all the eight locations.

The expert, however, has not taken into account the Metro Rail stations close by which serve as FOBs with elevators and escalator facilities.

SRDP works

Decision to revise the number was taken after tenders were finalised, and officials attribute it to the ongoing SRDP works at various locations.

The FOBs have been divided into four packages and given to four different agencies.

Of the 38, ten will be constructed in L.B.Nagar zone, seven in Charminar, nine in Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones, and the remaining in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones. Only 16 FOBs will be equipped with escalators.

“Escalators will be given based on the pedestrian traffic at the location. Purpose of escalator will not be served if the traffic is sparse,” said an official.

At quite a few places, the FOBs are not far from Metro Rail stations, leaving one baffled at selection of the location.

For instance, at Dilsukhnagar, a previous FOB was removed to facilitate construction of the Metro Rail. After the construction, flight of stairs on both sides of the Dilsukhnagar Metro Rail station served as pedestrian crossover, and HMR authorities have already announced that they may be used by anybody irrespective of whether or not they travel by Metro Rail.

However, GHMC has proposed another FOB just a few yards away, exactly at the same location from where it was previously removed.

Another FOB is proposed near Kothapet Fruit Market, near the same location where the Chaitanyapuri Metro Rail station exists.

Other locations where FOBs are closer to the Metro Rail stations include Habsiguda and Gandhi Hospital.

Delayed process

Construction of FOBs has been delayed enormously, and the responsibility has been shifted back and forth between GHMC and HMDA, before it was handed over to the projects wing of the GHMC, which finalised the tenders. After much delay, it has now been given to the maintenance wing.