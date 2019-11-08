Numaish grounds being fireproofed by AIIES

With the annual Numaish to be inaugurated soon and against the backdrop of the massive fire accident this January, the All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) is putting in place the fire-fighting infrastructure worth ₹3 crore for visitors’ safety.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Telangana Health Minister and AIIES president Eatala Rajender outlined the various work taken up to avoid and tackle fire accidents, including laying of underground electrical cables and pipelines of around 2 km length, across the Numaish grounds.

The safety infrastructure is being set up on the recommendations the Chief Electrical Inspector and other government departments.

He said since last year, the overhead electrical lines have been removed and approximately 80% of the overhead electrical cabling with underground cabling to the extent of over 800 metres has been done. The remaining work – running into over 470 metre – is being done this year. The AIIES is constructing two pump houses each with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres. These would be powered by electricity, diesel generators and batteries. The three-pronged power supply strategy is a contingency plan in case of any of the power sources fails.

The water from these pumps would go through rubber-coated underground MS pipeline, with a running length of approximately 3 km, to as many as 85 fire hydrants spread across the Numaish grounds. Fire hose reels of 30 metre length would be installed at all fire hydrants.

This year onwards, it would be made mandatory for stall operators to install fire extinguishers.

The number of fire extinguishers would be contingent upon the size of the stall. Further, the stall operators would not be allowed to use gas stoves.

The number of stalls this year is likely to dip slightly on account of road-widening work, which would allow smooth passage of vehicles, including fire engines. Further, in an effort to provide electrical safety, as many as 32 distribution boxes have been installed and wiring inside the shops would go through PVC pipes.