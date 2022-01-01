Numaish back in Hyderabad

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the 81st edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) in the city on Saturday.

“The exhibition is not just an occasion for shopping but is a much-needed outing for families,” said Dr. Soundararajan during her address.

The event, which was not held last year due to COVID, kicked off amidst suspense as the government did not give permission till the last day.

“The expo shows the unity of India where products from different parts of the country are brought here by entrepreneurs to sell. You can get products from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh here,” she said.

She also referred to the role played by the Exhibition Society that is running 19 educational institutions with 30,000 students and creating direct and indirect livelihoods for at least 10,000 people.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali spelled out the role played by ‘Numaish’ since 1938 when it was first hosted in Public Gardens to the modern era. He asked policemen to penalise visitors not wearing masks.

“Due to the COVID threat, we have implemented policies to ensure there is social distancing for stall holders as well as visitors. We also have a dedicated vaccination centre run by the government, where non-vaccinated people can get vaccines between 4 and 6 p.m.,” informed Aditya Margam of the Exhibition Society.

Police have created 11 free parking lots inside government offices and on roads and open spaces near the venue. Gandhi Bhavan station on the Red Line is the nearest Metro stop.