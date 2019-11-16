NTR Trust opens coaching academy for Civils aspirants

NTR Trust, a non-profit organisation, has announced the launch of an academy to impart coaching to the Civil Services aspirants.

NTR Trust managing trustee N. Bhuvaneswari inaugurated the academic block of the Excel Civils Academy at NTR Trust Bhavan here on Friday. Recognising the need for an ideal institution offering coaching for the coveted civil services examinations, she said the NTR Trust has decided to open the academy to provide necessary tools to aspirants to succeed in the examination.

A team of experts from across the country would be engaged on part-time basis while a full-time dedicated in-house team would be exclusively deployed for coaching. In addition to study material and regular tests, the coaching would include workshops, interview guidance and other aspects. A team of 10 retired bureaucrats including M.V.P.C. Shastry, M. Sambasiva Rao and S.P. Tucker would be on the advisory board.

It would offer programmes of nine-month and 18-month duration. Meritorious candidates would be offered scholarships, ranging from 25% to 100%, said a press release.