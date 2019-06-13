NTPC’s solar project gets investment nod

A 100 MW floating solar PV project proposed by NTPC in Ramagundam is poised to gain momentum with the power utility announcing investment approval for it on Wednesday.

“We wish to inform that investment approval has been accorded for 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar PV project, phase-I in Peddapalli district, Telangana,” NTPC said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The Central government enterprise had in December last year invited bids under an International Competitive Bidding (ICB) process, for the project.

The floating solar project would come up on a water body near NTPC, Ramagundam, where the company operates thermal power plants with a total installed capacity of 2,600 MW. Additionally, it is also operating a 10 MW solar power project, spread over 52 acres, in the area. The floating solar is a new component in NTPC’s growing push towards renewable energy. An alternative to the conventional PV systems, floating solar projects contribute to conserving water by way of reduction in the evaporation. Their installation time is less and energy generation is relatively higher.