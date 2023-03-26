NTPC’s CSR initiative: Screening camp for birth/physical deformities held in tribal dominated district

March 26, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A screening camp for birth/physical deformities was conducted by Aakar Asha Hospital (A unit of N Swain Memorial Trust), Hyderabad, with financial support from NTPC Ltd., at Gattumalla village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday.

As part of CSR activities, NTPC Southern Region Headquarters, Secunderabad, signed an agreement with the N Swain Memorial Trust for extending financial support of ₹12.20 lakh for conducting a screening camp and subsequently carrying out reconstructive surgeries for 34 patients, according to a press release.

NTPC DGM (HR) Badruddin Ansari and Aakar Asha Hospital Director Dr Bharatendu Swain signed the agreement at NTPC SRHQ office in the State capital on Friday.