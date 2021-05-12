NTPC staff donates tents, chairs to ENT Hospital

Employees raise ₹ 80,000 voluntarily to provide seating facility to those waiting for vaccination

The employees of National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) have donated tents (shamiana) and plastic chairs to the ENT Hospital at Koti, one of the oldest speciality hospitals in the city which serves patients suffering from ear, nose and throat problems, after witnessing the plight of people coming there for their COVID vaccine jab.

A group of NTPC employees who went to the hospital recently to get their second dose of the vaccine jab were moved by citizens waiting in queues in the scorching sun till the arrival of their turn.

The NTPC employees raised ₹80,000 voluntarily to donate tents and a total of 70 plastic chairs to the hospital so that they are used for providing shade and seating facility to the citizens going there for getting their vaccine dose.