NTPC Simhadri plant develops rail cycle

The NTPC Simhadri plant, near Visakhapatnam, has developed a ‘rail cycle’ aimed at reaching emergency locations with ease.

The rail cycle is a light weight structure that is very helpful in reaching locations at tracks like bridge approaches, bank slips and rain cuts, which cannot be approached by road especially during the rainy season. It will be useful for patrolling of tracks in closed sections or those with low traffic due to COVID.

The rail cycle will help in increasing the beat of patrol men thereby helping in saving manpower. The fuel transportation team of NTPC Simhadri prepared the rail cycle in-house taking inspiration from the innovative model developed by the North Western Railways. This first-of-its-kind model was inaugurated by NTPC Simhadri ED Sudarshan Babu on Wednesday.