NTPC signs MoA with Osmania General Hospital for equipment procurement

The specialised equipment will be used for the urology department, which specialises in kidney transplantation

June 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated June 16, 2023 04:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Osmania General Hospital here to support the procurement of medical equipment for the hospital. The specialised equipment will be used for the urology department, which specialises in kidney transplantation.

The initial installation and commissioning of the project will be for six months whereas the annual monitoring of the project will be for a year. The primary objective of the project is to provide preventive, curative and behavioural levels of treatment and to facilitate referral services to the needy for specialised treatment at tertiary healthcare institutions. 

The MoA was signed by Sabyasachi Padhi, DGM-HR, SRHQ, signed on behalf of NTPC and B. Nagendar, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital.

