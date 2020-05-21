Hyderabad

NTPC distributes cotton masks to villagers

NTPC officials distributing masks and bleaching powder to villagers in Ramagundam on Thursday.

NTPC officials distributing masks and bleaching powder to villagers in Ramagundam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, the NTPC Ramagundam has distributed 5,000 cotton masks and 20 quintals of bleaching powder to adjoining 20 villages of Ramagundam mandal on Thursday.

The NTPC-CSR team led by AGM (HR-CSR) Rafiqul Islam distributed 250 cotton masks and one quintal bleaching powder to each of the 20 villages. Mr Rafiqul Islam appreciated the villagers for their cooperation in the NTPC CSR activities and highlighted the initiatives taken for villagers to fight against the coronavirus.

To check the spread of deadly virus, the NTPC-Ramagundam carried out activities like spraying of disinfectant in the project affected villages, distribution of grocery items, distribution of cotton mask, etc to name a few. The financial assistance was also provided to Peddapalli district administration and Ramagundam Police Commissionerate to fight against the coronavirus. To create awareness, banners highlighting Dos and Don’ts were displayed in nearby villages and other strategic locations.

Telangana
