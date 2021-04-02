NTPC achieves targets in generation

The COVID-19 pandemic impact aside, the 2,600 megawatt (MW) super thermal power station of NTPC at Ramagundam in Peddapally district has achieved the targets of power generation, ash utilisation and also in several other parameters. According to officials of NTPC-Ramagundam, the plant has generated 16,711.58 million units (MU) of energy against the target of 15,444 MU during 2020-21. The Plant Load Factor (PLF) for the just-concluded fiscal was 73.37% against the target of 67.81%.

It has also achieved annual targets in the parameters such as specific oil consumption, aux power consumption, specific water consumption and energy conservation. In utilisation of ash, the plant has crossed the target and achieved 111%. The plant has been achieving ash utilisation target by over 100% for the last four years.

With a view to enhancing ash utilisation further, the station has developed geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates for the construction of buildings with geo-polymer substances composed of 90% fly ash. About seven cubic metres of aggregates have been used in building construction in shopping complex inside the township already and a proposal for laying a road for about 1.25 km length was under consideration.