NSUI, SFI protest over Inter 1st year failures

HYDERABAD

18 December 2021 00:23 IST

Unusually high number of failures in Intermediate first year and suicide of two students enraged student organisations that held protests across the State on Friday.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists led by president Venkat Balmoor staged a protest at the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) demanding justice to students who were forced to write the exams after just one month of classroom education. They were picked up by the police and moved to different police stations.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Balmoor blamed the government for the suicides and its decision to conduct the exams when students were neither academically nor mentally prepared.

He demanded that all students who wrote the first year exams and failed should be passed immediately with minimum marks to ensure the safety of students. He asked students not to take extreme steps and assured that the NSUI would fight on their behalf.

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a rasta roko at Shadnagar and demanded justice for Jahnavi, who allegedly took her life due to her failure to clear the first year exams. They said the government has to take the blame for this and asked how did it even think of conducting the exams when the classes were not held for an entire year.