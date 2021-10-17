NSG black cat car rally reaches Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 21:11 IST

Elite force treated to cultural performances by TS artistes

On Day 16 of the car rally of Black Cat commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG), which was flagged off from the Red Fort in New Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 2, the country’s elite force showed up here and was treated to cultural performances by local artistes at People’s Plaza in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

They were witness to Oggu Dolu folk dance and rural martial arts karra samu and katti samu. Malvika Anand rendered a patriotic song.

Forty seven NSG commandos, including 15 officers, are driving 15 Tata Harrier SUVs on a 29-day journey ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ after leaving New Delhi. They will touch 18 cities across 12 States in their 7,500 km journey. The aim of the rally was to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence. Events were planned at various places en route, particularly NSG hubs at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

Ms Soundararajan flagged off the onward journey of the team. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Inspector General of NSG headquarters Shalin and senior officials of army and air force were present.

The rally will be flagged in at National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 30.