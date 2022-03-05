NSE, Telangana govt. to help MSMEs raise funds

Government to facilitate MSMEs get listed on NSE Emerge

The National Stock Exchange of India and the government of Telangana on Thursday signed a MoU to support micro, small and medium enterprises raise funds through the NSE Emerge platform.

Under the MoU, the stock exchange, with the State government support, will create awareness, through seminars, roadshows and workshops, among the MSMEs of the options to raise funds through the platform. It will also be handholding the companies with the listing process.

On its part, the government will facilitate MSMEs to get listed on NSE Emerge by considering ways to reimburse a percentage of the expenses incurred on raising of funds.

The possibility of setting up a government sponsored equity participation fund to invest in the fast growing SMEs in the State, on the Exchange platform, will also be explored by the government, an official release on the MoU said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Business Officer of NSE Hari K exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Telangana government is in the forefront of taking initiatives for MSMEs. The collaboration will help MSMEs raise funds through capital markets via an IPO and get benefited as a listed entity, the Minister said.

NSE Emerge provides access to SMEs to list on the stock exchange and raise capital in an efficient manner. Listing facilitates better access to capital for their future growth story, enhances credibility and visibility at national level and supports to unlock valuation, Mr. Hari said.