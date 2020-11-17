NSE Academy acquiring TalentSprint

Firm offers advanced certification programmes

NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is acquiring Hyderabad-headquartered deep tech education firm TalentSprint.

While specifics of the acquisition were not shared, in a release on Tuesday, sources said, to begin with, NSE Academy is picking up a majority stake and existing investors in TalentSprint, including Nexus Venture Partners, prominent angel investors and the National Skill Development Corporation, will exit.

Over the next three years, NSE Academy will acquire 100% stake in TalentSprint. During this period, the management and founders of TalentSprint will continue and build the company to the next level using NSE’s blend and packing. Their shares will be bought out overtime, a source said.

The release said TalentSprint augments NSE Academy’s objective to be the leader in the education segment with the aim of continuous life long learning from K12, university to executive level/corporate learning, not only in finance skills but also emerging technology areas such as AI, ML, fintech and Blockchain in the capital market and BFSI domain through online and offline modes.

TalentSprint offers advanced certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite model, in partnership with academic institutions and global corporations.

NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said as the BFSI industry becomes more tech enabled, it is imperative “we strengthen our expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies. TalentSprint’s vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space.”

The acquisition comes at a time when there are six million working professionals in India in need of deep tech knowledge interventions and another 10 million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills. TalentSprint co-founder and CEO Santanu Paul said “we are delighted and privileged NSE Academy is entering the space of deep tech education with TalentSprint as its strategic partner.”

NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra said the partnership creates unique possibilities within the professional education ecosystem.