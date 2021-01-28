NRIs offer a ray of hope to wobbling heritage site

The iron beams to give structural support to the ceiling of Koh Imam-e-Zameen.

28 January 2021 23:27 IST

Koh Imam-e-Zameen, a site for mourning during Muharram, is being renovated by a trust run by NRIs

Up on a small hillock near the Ammuguda Railway Station in Secunderabad is Koh Imam-e-Zameen, a site for mourning during Muharram. The small hilltop shrine is reached by an almost vertical flight of steps numbering 147. Threatened by continuous pulverising of rocks in the surrounding area, the religious place was on the verge of collapse when a trust run by NRIs stepped in.

At the very heart of the shrine, the two 15-feet long stone beams holding up the ceiling have developed cracks.

“Due to the concrete dumped on the top, the beams developed these cracks which made it structurally unstable. We are putting iron beams to support the structure and hold it up,” says Syed Nazeer Hasan Abedi of the Al Kausar Trust, which is carrying out the renovation work on the site.

Barefoot workers have welded and rivetted iron beams to hold up the ceiling while other workers are working on removing the flaking lime plaster. “We are mixing the lime mortar on another site and it will be brought here and used for plastering. We are following the same technique that was used by the builders of the site,” says Mr. Abedi.

According to religious leaders, the site dates from Ibrahim Qutb Shah’s time (1550-1580) before the foundation of Hyderabad. The better-known site from the same period in Hyderabad is the Moula Ali shrine.

It used to be spread over 180 acres where now various other structures have come up. There are three other religious sites that can be seen from the top.

“People are coming and dumping huge rocks here. Others have put up tin shacks and are creating property documents. We want the sanctity of the site to remain,” says Mr. Abedi, as he lays out the plan for the site. There is an open area on the hillock, which is being turned into a sitting deck for visitors.

Other amenities are being created for the convenience of visitors as dozens of workers go about their task.

At a time when most heritage sites in the city are getting destroyed or decaying due to neglect, restoration of Koh Imam-e-Zameen provides a ray of hope that some of the city’s heritage will be salvaged by its citizens.