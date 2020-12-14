NRIs discuss new farm laws with Minister

Niranjan Reddy faults the attitude of intellectuals supporting the legislations

The notion about farmers, who are not participating in the protests outside Delhi against the new farm laws, as being in favour of the legislations is wrong, Minister for Agriculture S. Nirajan Reddy has remarked.

He stated that the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were closer to Delhi and therefore, responded first to the new farm laws. Besides, their reaction is immediate as more than 50% of their produce is sold in mandis (agriculture market yards), which have been rendered non-entities in the new farm laws, the Minister said.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy made the comments during a virtual interactive session session with NRIs from Telangana on the new farm laws on Monday. He said, instead of encouraging farmers with support price and incentives, the Centre’s new laws removed the concept of minimum support price (MSP). On the argument that the new laws would enable hassle-free countrywide trading of the farm produce, the Minister said it was already happening with e-NAM programme.

He also faulted the attitude of some intellectuals who are supporting the new farm laws stating that they were linking agricultural produce (raw) with other commodities, forgetting the fact that there would be a time limit for disposal of the farm produce, while the other commodities (processed produce) would have no time limit. A farmer can’t hold his produce for long for various reasons, including timely repayment of money borrowed for raising the crop, the Minister pointed out.

Further, he sought to know from the Centre why it had written off agricultural loans when ₹6.5 lakh crore bad debts of the corporate sector were waived. He also sought to know how a farmer could improve his/her income without protection from the government in the free trade environment and felt that the major objective of the new farm laws was to bring the essential commodities into the control of corporate sector.

Responding to a query from Mahesh Tanneeru on the BJP leaders’ argument that MSP would be intact in spite of the new farm laws, the Minister said it was only a lip service since there was no provision of MSP in the new laws. On the way forward from the present imbroglio, as asked by another NRI, Ram, the Minister suggested that the implementation of new farm laws should be kept in abeyance at least till the time the farming community is convinced about its claimed benefits.

NRIs Kalyan Chakravarthi, Niranjan Podduturi, Raj, Chandu Talla, Harishwar Reddy, Srikanth Reddy, Shiva Kaleru and Harinder Tallapalli also participated in the virtual interaction.