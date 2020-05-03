Hyderabad

NRIs contribute for COVID-19 fighters and migrants

Moved by the plight of migrant workers, and in honour of COVID-19 fighters, a group of Non-Resident Indians belonging to Adilabad district working in various places in the USA have contributed over ₹ 2 lakh towards their relief. Bharatiya Janata Party State executive member Ch. Suhasini Reddy started extending relief on Sunday by distributing fruits among the migrant workers who are heading towards their distant homes on the NH 44 on Seetagondi ghat road.

Narotham Reddy Chilkuri, who is based out of California in America is the bran behind the initiative. Talking to The Hindu, he said the NRIs from the district wanted to contribute towards well-being of the COVID-19 fighters and also the migrant workers. “We are 15 of us who pooled $ 2,684 and handed it over to Ms. Reddy, who is a former chairperson of Adilabad Zilla Parishad and a social worker. Taking advantage of the occasion we are also planning to do something more for the disadvantaged sections of society in our district,” he added.

