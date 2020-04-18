NRI donates ₹1 crore to CMRF

A non-resident Indian, Pylla Malla Reddy, of Sunkisala village of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district donated ₹1,00,00,116 to the CMRF. He handed over the cheque to Minister K. T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.
Dhana Lakshmi Traders donated ₹5 lakh to the CMRF and its representative Ramesh Kumar Choudhary handed over the cheque to KTR.
Mr. Dayakar Rao also handed over cheque for ₹1,00,116 by Warangal Handball and Kho-Kho Associations and Sunanda Infratech’s cheque for ₹1 lakh to Mr. K. T. Rama Rao.
