Hyderabad

NRI donates ₹1 crore to CMRF

A non-resident Indian, Pylla Malla Reddy, of Sunkisala village of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district donated ₹1,00,00,116 to the CMRF. He handed over the cheque to Minister K. T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in the presence of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Dhana Lakshmi Traders donated ₹5 lakh to the CMRF and its representative Ramesh Kumar Choudhary handed over the cheque to KTR.

Mr. Dayakar Rao also handed over cheque for ₹1,00,116 by Warangal Handball and Kho-Kho Associations and Sunanda Infratech’s cheque for ₹1 lakh to Mr. K. T. Rama Rao.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 7:31:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nri-donates-1-crore-to-cmrf/article31375938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY