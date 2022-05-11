NRI arrested in Hyderabad for stalking female trainee IPS officer

May 11, 2022 10:59 IST

Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday informed that it has arrested one Malraj Singh, an NRI hailing from Punjab, on charges of stalking a female trainee Indian Police Service officer. He was also remanded to judicial custody.

Police said the accused, a green card holder in Canada, contacted the officer first on a social media site while he was in Punjab. Knowing that she was training at the Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana he followed her to Hyderabad.

The accused was booked for three charges – (S. 509) Intending to insult the modesty of woman, (S. 354D) Stalking and (S. 452) house-trespass.