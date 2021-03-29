NRCM-IIP pact to support research and training

Importance of meat packaging stressed

The ICAR-National Research Centre on Meat (NCRM) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) have entered into an MoU for facilitating collaborative research and training.

Director of IIP-Mumbai Tanweer Alam and director of ICAR-NRCM S.B. Barbuddhe signed the MoU here recently, a release said.

Recognising the importance of research and development in the areas of meat packaging as well as imparting industrial training to the students of packaging, both organisations have agreed to participate jointly in research projects.

They agreed to facilitate use of each other’s infrastructure and facilities to scientists, faculty, research scholars and students; to undertake research based on the location-specific problems on mutual agreement.

The two organisations will explore the scope of joint research projects mutually beneficial and seek funding from outside agencies, the release said.