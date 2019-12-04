NRC can fuel communal trouble: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed concern that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) proposed by the BJP-led Union government is likely to have an adverse impact on the national integrity and said the party was opposed to the Centre’s moves to implement NRC across the country.

Party Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that the NRC would be extended to all the States and that the government was committed to weed out the illegal immigrants. The Home Minister’s statement has the potential for fuelling differences among people on communal lines. “The BJP’s moves to implement the NRC across the country is tantamount to spread of communal hatred across the country,” he said.

Mr. Raghavulu spoke to reporters as part of the party’s two-day extended State committee meeting here on Wednesday. He recalled that all the political parties, including the BJP, opposed the proposal to implement NRC in Assam. Asserting that the illegal immigrants should be dealt with in accordance with the existing laws, he said there are several provisions like Aadhar to identify genuine citizens of the country. He demanded that the government withdraw its orders enabling setting up of NRC camps in Assam.

On the economic development front, Mr. Raghavulu recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims of making the country’s economy into a five trillion dollar economy in the coming years and said the GDP growth should be over 8% annually if the target was to be achieved in 10 years and 14% annually in five years. “The economic growth had slumped to 4.5% at present and the government has not taken up any remedial measures so far,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi-led government is doling out concessions to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh crore to the corporates and the rich, but is failing to initiate any measures to enhance the purchasing capacity of the common man. He demanded that the government implement loan waiver for farmers across the country, besides ensuring that steps are taken to enhance their income levels. Steps should be taken to strengthen basic amenities like road and rail connectivity while the Centre should take over the construction of major projects like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram, he said.