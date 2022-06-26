NQAS certification awarded to 13 hospitals in Telangana

Quality certification under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) was awarded to 13 Telangana government hospitals while an Area Hospital in Nirmal was granted ‘LaQshya Certification’, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has communicated to the State.

With this, 143 government health facilities in the State now have NQAS certification. Among the States with highest number of health facilities with the certification, Telangana stands in the fourth position.

Some of the health facilities which have been granted the certificate include the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Manakondur, Karimnagar, PHC in Jarasangam of Sangareddy, and Urban PHC in Mothewada, Jagtial.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao said they are strengthening healthcare facilities across the State, which has led to augmentation of basic ameneties. “Costly medical equipment are provided to the healthcare facilities. The quality of out-patient, in-patient and surgical services have improved. People are able to avail of quality services free of cost,” said the Minister.

Stating that the certifications which were limited to corporate hospitals are now being bagged by district hospitals, area hospitals, and PHCs, he appreciated the health staff for putting in efforts.