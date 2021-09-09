NPK fertilizer fortified with zinc launched

New product will enhance farm yield: Coromandel International

Coromandel International has introduced GroShakti Plus, an NPK fertilizer fortified with zinc, for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and eastern region markets.

Executive vice chairman Arun Alagappan, who launched the product in the city on Wednesday, said the advanced Enphos technology behind the complex fertilizer will enable higher phosphorous availability to crop.

The company in a release said the ‘fortified zinc’ will induce greenness in plants through better nitrogen utilisation and enzymatic activation, while imparting resistance to pests and diseases thus contributing to higher yield and earnings. The product is suitable for various crops like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables.

President (Fertilizer) S. Sankarasubramanian said the Enphos technology will help in increasing the use efficiency thereby improving the yield for the farmer. It is in-house technology, he said, adding the product is an enhanced version of GroShakti that is available in the market. Initially, the new product will be be for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and eastern region markets.