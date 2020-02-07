Now, TDR Bank to facilitate online transactions

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday officially launched the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Bank to facilitate online transactions in TDRs.

The TDR Bank application developed by GHMC will help boost sale and usage of TDR certificates, issued in lieu of land acquired for infrastructure projects such as road and nala widening, and lake development.

As per the government orders issued in 2017, 400% TDR is applicable in lieu of the land acquisition for road widening, and 200% for sites affected under conservation and development of lakes, nalas and other water bodies.

The revised TDR policy has given greater strength in negotiating with property owners, thereby reducing huge financial burden on GHMC for speedy acquisition of properties for major projects such as SRDP, link roads and others, as part of infrastructural improvement programme.

There has been a significant increase in the issue of TDRs post the announcement of the policy, with more than 550 certificates being issued so far by GHMC, it said.

Recently, the government has amended the clause pertaining to utilisation of TDRs, by making them applicable anywhere within ORR in HMDA jurisdiction. It is expected to increase the demand for TDRs.

The TDR bank has been developed by GHMC keeping in view the large scale demand. The online application will have all features such as issue, utilisation, and sale of the certificates. It will contain dynamic data of the extent available after utilisation.

The existing certificate holders too will be given an opportunity to create an account and convert their hard copies into digital format. Once it is done, only online transactions will be permitted of TDRs.

As the TDRs can only be realised through construction of an additional floor than is allowed per norms, those wishing to raise structures above the permitted limit may seek to acquire TDRs in open market, for a price. GHMC’s role is limited to providing a platform for transactions, and it does not fix pricing terms.

The online TDR bank application can be viewed at the web page ‘http://tdr.ghmc.telangana.gov.in:8080/’.