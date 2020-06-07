Now, PPE for doctors in OP too

With a surge in COVID-19 cases among healthcare professionals, the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as N95 masks for doctors, nurses and supporting staff is growing shriller.

Senior officials from the Health department said that instructions were issued to provide PPEs to doctors attending patients in casualty ward and Intensive Care Unit.

“PPE will also be issued to doctors who attend patients in out-patient departments such as General Medicine, Pulmonology, Cardiology and Fever clinics. Besides, if a doctor suspects that a patient has coronavirus, he or she can ask for PPE,” a senior official said.