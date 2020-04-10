Now, masks mandatory while stepping outside

The State government has ordered propagation and implementation of ‘MaskOn’ policy at all levels that envisages that people wore masks while stepping outside, stationed in closed spaces and interacting with others.

The policy was an update to an earlier advisory by the government that masks be used ‘only for the sick’. The update was based on studies in Japan that showed that MaskOn had slowed the spread of coronavirus considerably, a memo issued by Special Chief Secretary, Health, A. Santhi Kumari, said.

The revision of advice was a sequel to the learning from the medical and scientific community that a large number of infected people did not show any symptoms but were still carriers of the infection and could infect others.

MaskOn will protect people from inhaling infected droplets released while sneezing, coughing and talking. Therefore, homemade cotton double layer reusable masks were recommended for use as the first line of protection.

The government hoped that State-wide compliance with MaskOn policy would contribute significantly to control the spread of coronavirus.