Now, feed the needy online

The GHMC on Thursday launched ‘Feed the Need’ app for mobile phones to bridge the gap between excess food and the hungry.

Under its ‘Feed the Need’ programme, the corporation has set up refrigerators at 30 locations across the city, where excess food can be deposited by individuals and organisations, for consumption by the needy.

As an extension of the programme, the app launched for android mobiles may be utilised to reach out to the listed NGOs, which will collect the food from the donors.

Individuals, hotels, function halls or online food suppliers wishing to donate food may register with the app as food donors.

An alert will be sent to the NGO partners through the app, about excess food availability.

The NGO partners will arrange for a pick-up of the food and drop it at the nearest refrigerator. All the refrigerator locations are marked on the GIS platform.

Simultaneously, the NGO also has the requisitions from various institutions having a need for the food. Online monitoring of the entire operations is possible to ensure easy collection and distribution, said a statement from the GHMC.

The app has been developed by startup Rathh, founded by Raja Ashutosh Kumar Buddhiraju, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. It was launched by Commissioner M. Dana Kishore and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan.

The corporation has also partnered with online food delivery app Uber Eats, to utilise its cancelled orders. As per the agreement, once an order is cancelled, the delivery partner will deposit the food at the nearest refrigerator, said the statement.