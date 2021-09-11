Now, direct flight to London twice a week

London is now just nine hours away with Air India’s first direct flight from Hyderabad launched from GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Friday.

Flight AI 147 took off from the Hyderabad International Airport in the morning in the presence of senior officials of the airport, Air India and other stakeholders celebrating the milestone with the passengers and crew.

AI’s non-stop flights will operate between Hyderabad International Airport and Heathrow Airport twice a week — Monday and Friday. Flight AI 147 will depart from Hyderabad at 1.30 am on Monday and arrive at the Heathrow Airport at 7.30 am (local time). On Friday, it will depart at 5.30 am on Friday and arrive in London at 11.30 am (local time).

The return flight AI 148 will depart from London at 9.45 am (local time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35 pm.

“This long-awaited popular new route will help leisure travellers, students seeking admissions in educational institutions in London and extend opportunities for businesses and others,” said GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, CEO Pradeep Panicker in a press release.