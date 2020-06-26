Now, baggage disinfecting conveyor to battle virus

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Kochi-based Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), in association with city firm Apollo Microsystems Limited, unveiled a virus obliterating conveyor to disinfect baggage on Friday.
DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy launched the latest device to combat COVID-19 digitally. It is an automated standalone system using UV bath for disinfecting luggage and other such items within seconds. The disinfector is placed on a roller-based conveyor carriage that handles baggage through a chamber equipped with accurately calibrated and optimally placed UVC sources.
The sensing mechanism of the system automatically detects the entry of bags and powers on UV illumination. The system has been specifically designed to irradiate the body of the luggage in all directions and disinfects the entire surface of the baggage, as per required intensity level and exposure time. It has inbuilt features for ensuring prevention of direct UV exposure outside.
This baggage disinfector can be installed at airports, railway stations, Metro stations, bus stations and institutional gates, informed an official spokesperson.
