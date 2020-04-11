Now, artisans from Bihar in dire straits

First, it was daily wage earners from other States who found themselves in dire straits after the lockdown was announced. Now, 18 days into the lockdown, migrant artisans – those who execute intricate designs on wedding attire – too are contemplating going back.

Twnety-six-year-old Mohammed Saddam arrived in the city from Begusarai in Bihar five years ago. He specialises in zardozi work and was also involved in making masnads, cushions on which the bride and groom usually sit during the nikah. Orders were coming, but with the lockdown, work has dried up as city-based designers and boutiques have stopped commissioning work.

“I live in Murad Nagar with four of my artisans who are also Biharis. I have a three-year-old son and wife who stay in the same house. Before the curfew, I used to receive orders from seven or eight designers. Now, for more than 20 days, there is no order. I am really worried. I am afraid that I will have to go back to Begusarai, but I don’t think police will allow me to go back,” he says.

The range of order usually varies between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 5,000, he says.

“I then have to pay my four workers and then pay ₹ 5,000 rent, which the landlord wants to increase. There is little margin,” he says.

Saddam is one of several hundred Bihari artisans and skilled workers who have made Hyderabad their home.

The case is similar with Sanju who hails from Kolkata. An expert in kaamdani work, he too narrates a similar story. “I live near Habeeb Nagar. My father is a painter. But now he is getting old and gets tired easily. I have to send money back home. Because of corona, neither he, nor I can work. I hope the government will help us to go back,” he says.

Sohail, also from Bihar, takes machine-embroidery orders and has been involved in the business for several years. However, he left for his hometown three days before the lockdown and could not return to his place of work in Hyderabad. “How can I feed my family when there is no work? I had to request, through the phone, one of the designers to transfer some money for ration ,” he said in a telephonic conversation.