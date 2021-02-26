Now, a WhatsApp channel to ease tax payment

HYDERABAD

26 February 2021 00:07 IST

CDMA service will be free-to-use

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), Telangana, has launched a dedicated WhatsApp channel to ease the process of tax payment for citizens across the region. This service will be free-to-use and will also function as a source for up-to-date information on tax dues.

People can simply send a ‘Hi’ to CDMA, Telangana’s official WhatsApp account, on +91 9000253342, to easily access these services and pay their taxes conveniently via a debit card, credit card or internet banking. The chatbot is currently available in English and Telugu, with CDMA working towards adding Urdu as an additional language soon.

The ‘CDMA, Telangana Property Tax Module’ is an automated ‘chatbot’ service that allows citizens to substitute visits to the municipal office, enabling contact-less transactions during the ongoing COVID pandemic. The WhatsApp-based service is also expected to significantly boost tax collections.

Advertising

Advertising

Commenting on the initiative, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Telangana is one of the fastest urbanising states. With close to 20 lakh property tax assessments across urban local bodies, our citizens are still paying their taxes through POS machines, or citizen service centres. In line with our Digital Telangana initiatives, we have introduced a citizen service on WhatsApp that has already yielded positive results and feedback. We would like to thank the WhatsApp team for their help in setting up this service. We will continue to add more services on CDMA’s WhatsApp chatbot to ensure these services remain resourceful to citizens.”

“We are delighted to partner with CDMA, Telangana, and support their efforts to promote a Digital India through impactful Government to Citizen (G2C) services on WhatsApp. Since the onset of the pandemic, WhatsApp has increasingly become a preferred platform for conversations not only between friends, businesses and customers but also between governments and citizens. We are humbled to see the many impactful ways in which WhatsApp is bringing value to the country,” said Head of Public Policy, WhatsApp India, Shivnath Thukral.

Following an overwhelming response from citizens on the tax module, CDMA is also working towards leveraging WhatsApp to roll out services that will aid payment of water bills, and other day-to-day municipality services like applying for birth and death certificates, grievances, enabling a water connection, building permissions, trade licences and more. The WhatsApp-based channel will provide citizens with all the information they need as well as act as a direct link to apply online for those services. CDMA, Telangana, will also aim to include critical information on COVID vaccine rollout in Telangana on the account at an appropriate juncture.