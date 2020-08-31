Now, a ‘safe’ sample collection kit

Mapmygenome, the personal genomics company, has launched ‘Covisafe’, a collection kit for COVID-19 diagnostic testing validated by the CSIR-CCMB, and certified the kit to be as per ICMR protocols.

The kit consists of a nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal swab which, post sampling, is placed in a stabilising solution containing RNAShield, a proprietary US FDA approved reagent from US-based Zymo Research.

The solution effectively inactivates the virus (it is also bacteriostatic and fungistatic), without compromising the integrity of DNA/RNA.

The reagent does not interfere with the downstream process and need not be removed from the sample, before or during RNA extraction. Recognising the unique cultural needs of India, Mapmygenome is committed to providing COVID-19 reagents and collection kits that do not use bovine or swine-derived ingredients, said a press release.

Edge over other kits

Covisafe kit has significant advantages over other COVID sampling kits using Viral Transport Media (VTM) since the virus is rendered ineffective right after sampling, there is minimal risk to healthcare providers and staff after the sample is collected, samples can be transported safely at ambient temperatures and do not require cold-chain transport.

Viral samples remain stable for prolonged periods, and can be kept for up to 30 days at temperatures below 25°C, unlike samples collected in VTM, which need to be transported to testing labs the same day.

There are benefits during lab processing as well — samples collected are not vulnerable to degradation during multiple freeze-thaw cycles, unlike VTM samples. Covisafe kit can be used directly in lab with no preprocessing needed to remove the stabiliser reagent and is compatible with RNA extraction kits from standard providers such as Roche, Qiagen, ThermoFisher, etc.

“Not only does the Covisafe kit reduce infection from live virus, it saves significant costs in terms of PPE, cold-chain logistics, and downstream processing,” said CEO Anu Acharya.

Mapmygenome offers personalised health solutions based on genetic tests that help people understand their genetic selves. It is among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from TS government for COVID testing from walk-in customers, healthcare partners, home collections, and corporate clients.