Hyderabad

Novel protest by staff of government hospitals

Sanitation, patient care, and security staff of the government hospitals came together under the banner of Telangana Medical Contract Employees’ and Workers’ Union to stage a novel protest on Tuesday.

The workers knelt down in front of the King Koti Hospital protesting the low wages and demanding a minimum wage of ₹19,000 per month.

General Secretary of the Union M. Narsimha said the government has raised the pay for all categories of staff, but left out the sanitation, patient care and security staff in government hospitals. GHMC sanitation staff are being paid ₹17,000, while those at ESI hospitals and central government institutions are drawing ₹16,770. At NIMS, the pay is ₹15,000, he pointed out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 8:43:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/novel-protest-by-staff-of-government-hospitals/article34913855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY