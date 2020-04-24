‘Novel’ birthday gesture in COVID times

A Hyderabadi living in Denver, USA, Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, succeeded in making his mother’s 60th birthday a special occasion on Friday, thanks to Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha K. Murthy and her team.

While the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak prevented Mr. Paul and his family living abroad from being able to see his mother, Kutty Hadassa Paul, on this special day, she received a surprise birthday greeting by Neredmet inspector A. Narsimha Swamy himself, who sang a a song to her in person. Ms. Paul, a retired teacher, is a resident of Sainikpuri and lives alone.

Holding the mic himself and with the support of an audio speaker, the inspector sang a popular Hindi birthday jingle that goes ‘Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye’ and two coronavirus awareness songs composed by him.

On Friday morning, Mr. Paul contacted the DCP and expressed his anguish over not being able to travel to India.

“As my mother lives alone, I was looking to see if I could request your department to send a representative to personally wish her on behalf of my family, my brother’s family, uncle and aunt in the US. My mother loves surprises and I am sure it would make her day. I will be ever grateful if you could honour my special request in the current circumstances,” Mr. Paul’s message to DCP read.

Moved by his request, Ms. Murthy asked Neredmet inspector to ‘surprise’ her with his greetings. “She was surprised and thrilled. Since we were unable to get her a cake, our team went to greet her with a fruit basket,” Ms. Murthy told The Hindu. She was also given a hand sanitiser, mask and gloves.

She said that a noble act like this in such grim times goes a long way in cheering people up. “Her eyes moistened. It was immensely satisfying for us to see the joy that we were able to make her feel on this special day of hers,” inspector Swamy said.