Nov. 15 is last date to register for Fit India Quiz

Online registration for this year’s Fit India Quiz, being organised as a part of Fit India movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vision to make physical fitness a way of life, closes on November 15, a release from Sports Authority of India informed.

Any school may register one team consisting of minimum two students; there is no bar on maximum number.

Registration fee is ₹50 per student and for the first 50,000 schools, registration for two students is free. Prizes will be given to winning students as well as schools. The quiz carries a total prize money of ₹2.5 lakh. Along with Fit India quiz, Fit India Week will be celebrated from November 15 to 22.