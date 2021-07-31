Notorious inter-State house breaking offenders held in Hyderabad

With the arrest of three persons on Saturday, Hyderabad police claimed to have busted an inter-State house burglary gang involved in four offences.

The accused are Sangat Singh Ajmersingh Kalyani (38), a shepherd from Thevur Parta in Pune district, Akshay Popat Padule (26), car driver from Hadpsar, Pune, and stolen property receiver Vikram Singh Rajput (29), a jeweller from Hadpsar and native of Kalan in Rajasthan. They were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao, who also recovered 176 grams of gold ornaments, 2kg of silver articles, five mobile phones, a scooter and other materials used in the commission of the offences. They are worth ₹10 lakh.

According to police, Kalyani was a notorious housebreaking offender previously involved in 17 property offences, dacoity, attempt to murder cases across Maharashtra. Initially, he was a shepherd and was into hog farming. As his income was not sufficient to fulfill his luxurious life, he decided to commit property offences in 2005. Since then he was involved in very offences with the active involvement of his associates.

The gang used to recce the areas and target locked houses and observe the movement of public in the area to gain entry into the houses by breaking and decamp with the booty. A master in breaking locks, Kalyani used to change his residence frequently, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

He said that on July 6, Akshay Popat Padule reached Sangareddy and took shelter there. Next day, when Kalyani reached Miyapur and tampered with the number plate of a scooter and committed two offences at Marredpally, and one each at Kachiguda and Amberpet.