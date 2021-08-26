Notification of new drone rules welcomed

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 21:41 IST

The industry welcomed the notification of new Drone Rules, 2021, and opined that they would pave way for new opportunities, encourage indigenisation and generate employment.

The notification is about compliance with rules with a reduction in forms, single point for permissions, easing of zoning with respect to presence of airports, and simpler registration of drones, among other relaxations.

According to Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder, Marut Drones, the new rules prescribe ‘trust-based’ regulations, as opposed to the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules issued in March. He described the new rules as a major milestone for the drone ecosystem in India.

Advertising

Advertising

“The issuance of these rules marks a new era in the Indian drone ecosystem which has a market potential of more than ₹ 50,000 crore and can create 5,00,000 professional jobs in the next 5 years. The regulations which cover drones up to 500 kgs shall open up opportunities for indigenous manufacturing of delivery drones and drone taxis making India future ready,” Mr Vislawath said, adding that some of the key takeaways were the reduction of forms from 25 to five, according permissions through DigitalSky platform, no permission being required for import of drone components and no permissions required for operating in green zones